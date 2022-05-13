Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Information Management Assistant – USEFMs

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Must have knowledge and professional experience that demonstrates the applicant can acquire and apply the requisite skills and abilities appropriate to Department of State IRM operations. Must demonstrate potential to perform in progressively responsible positions within the Information Management field.

Education Requirements:

A High School Diploma is required.

LANGUAGE PROFICIENCY:

English Level IV (Fluent) Speaking/Reading/Writing is required.

Experience:

Two years of office management or technical experience are required.

Work related experience should demonstrate a high level of organizational skills, ability to adhere to regulations, aptitude for paying attention to detail, and use of IT software and equipment

Duties

The incumbent serves as an Information Management Assistant (IMA) assigned to support the classified or unclassified computer networks and messaging systems as needed.

The IMA also assists with telephone and radio management, circuit and network management, network management, emergency communication testing and maintenance, property management, user training, and direct customer support.

The IMA reports to an assigned Direct Hire Information Management Specialist.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Must have an excellent working knowledge of Department of State customer service principles and the ability to manage ISC computer systems without long-term assistance.

The ability to work both independently and in a team environment, responds to requests in a timely fashion, and be resourceful in finding solutions to problems.

Must be able to work effectively in the IT environment, maintain constructive communication when addressing customer requests, and close out tasks.

Must be able to coherently document problems, and remedies, and write procedures that will be utilized by colleagues.

Position requires a Top Secret clearance.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here.

Closing date: 17 May 2022