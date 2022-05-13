Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations notifies all applicants of the Police Clearance Certificate (Good Conduct) that certificates are NOT collected at the headquarters upon successful application, or sent to their e-mail accounts.

We have made things easier for the applicants. The document is sent to the applicants’ e-Citizen account, where the applicant can download it from the comfort of their houses, using their smartphones. Any certificate sent via email or through any other means is NOT genuine.

