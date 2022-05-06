Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has said he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he is a big coward.

In a video, Ngunjiri, who is fighting for his re-election using Jubilee Party ticket, said they are supporting Raila because he can easily be manipulated, unlike Deputy President William Ruto, who is sharp and focussed.

Ngunjiri’s sentiments come as Uhuru warned Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition aspirants in Mt. Kenya to include ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s photo in their campaign posters or else he will not fund them.

Most of the aspirants, including Wambugu, have been avoiding including Raila’s photo in their campaign posters for fear of being rejected come August polls.

Here is a video of Ngunjiri Wambugu speaking in Kikuyu telling residents why he is supporting Raila Odinga and not Ruto.

