Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to defend his seat in the August General Election, amid claims he has fake academic papers.

According to IEBC officer Mildren Wachie, Oscar Sudi has met all the requirements to run for office.

The Kapseret returning officer further revealed that the vocal legislator did not attend the clearance exercise physically but sent a representative since he is allegedly out of the country.

“He was not here in person. He wrote a letter signed by his lawyer that he is outside the country. And according to the law, you can send a representative, we checked all his documents according to the law, and verified and confirmed that they are correct before we cleared him. Accordingly, he is now a candidate and he can start the campaign,” said Wachie.

Sudi, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is among leaders battling court cases involving forgery of academic papers.

Recently, former Highway Secondary School principal Patrick Maritim testified in court that Sudi was not in the class that wrote the Kenya Certificate of Education (KCSE) in 2006.

At the same time, the former head of examinations at the Kenya Institute of Management John Mateshe told an anti-corruption court that the diploma certificate held by Sudi was forged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST