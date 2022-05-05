Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Counting Clerks

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen, and non-partisan;

KCSE Aggregate C- and above;

Must be of good character and non-partisan;

Must be available for the entire period of the General Election;

Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of

Conduct;

Conduct; Residents of the Constituency/County Assembly Ward in which they

apply for.

Wages: Polling Clerks/Counting Clerks will be paid Kshs. 1,000/= per day

Skills Required

Interpersonal Skills

High Integrity

Communication Skills

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.

Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal





https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;

Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;

The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification