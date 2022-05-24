Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, who is a renowned IT expert, has said he will not interfere with the August 9th presidential elections as claimed by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

Ruto and his supporters have been claiming that Mucheru is planning to use his office to influence the outcome of the forthcoming presidential elections.

Speaking on Monday, Mucheru dismissed the claims but insisted that he must protect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s votes in August.

“There are people who are pushing for my resignation but they should understand that we don’t want to rig the election but to protect Raila Odinga’s votes in August.

“We are in Jubilee and the party is in Azimio,” Mucheru said.

Mucheru spoke to journalists after attending a football tournament between Marafiki FC and Rware FC.

Other leaders who were in attendance included Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and former Nyeri Woman Representative, Priscilla Nyokabi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.