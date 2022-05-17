Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nordin Haji has said he will still pursue Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua over the Sh 7.3 billion corruption case even if he becomes Deputy President in August.

On Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto named Gachagua as his running mate despite knowing very well he has a Sh 7.3 billion corruption on his shoulders.

Speaking on Monday, Haji stated that Gachagua’s case will still be active and the only person who cannot be convicted is the President.

“(If he becomes the DP), it will not affect his case. We will still continue with the case. The only person who is not taken to court is the President,” said Haji.

He added that the politician was currently free to pursue public office and would be prohibited only if convicted of the crime.

Gachagua was accused of laundering up to Ksh7.3 billion in 2021, but he pleaded not guilty to all accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST