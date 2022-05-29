Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is confident of defeating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the presidential election slated for August 9th this year.

Speaking in Narok County on Saturday, Ruto said no one will interfere with his victory.

“Kwa hivyo hawa watu Hakuna kitu watafanya, there’s nothing they will do. Si tuliwashinda Msambweni, Juja a Kiambaa na hawakufanya chochote.

“Hii tutawashinda asubuhi na mapema na hakuna kitu watafanya,” Ruto said.

The second in command further dismissed the existence of a ‘deep state’ adding he is not the kind of a person whose election can be stolen.

“Ati wako na kitu inaitwa system ndio watatumia kushinda uchaguzi. Si walishindwa kuniondoa. Mkiniona hivi, nakaa mtu wa kuibiwa kura.Hiyo ni ndoto ya mchana haiwezekani. Wataiba kura ya nani? Ruto added.

Ruto made the claims days after his allies hit out at ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru accusing him of trying to rig the election in favour of Raila Odinga, a claim that the CS has dismissed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.