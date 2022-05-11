Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid is in serious jeopardy thanks to his latest signing – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Mutua ditched Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza on Monday.

However, his entry into Kenya Kwanza has not been received well, especially by UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama.

Speaking during an interview, Muthama stated that he will not pretend to work with Alfred Mutua in the Kenya Kwanza coalition unless he repents and ask for forgiveness over the misuse of county funds.

The former Machakos Senator noted that Mutua had not addressed governance issues that had been raised over the past nine years.

He explained that he was a defender of proper utilization of funds and would not engage in what he termed as ‘cosmetic politics’ just because Mutua joined hands with Ruto’s coalition.

“I have had differences with Mutua for the last 9 years about governance in terms of utilization of public funds.”

“ I have always been against the squandering of public funds which he has never rectified as of yesterday. I am a principled person and I could not see why I could compromise on my beliefs.”

“There are many things that I need to put together with Mutua before applying that cosmetic behaviour of ‘here we are with Mutua and we can work together.”

“It cannot take that shortcut. It has to be done in detail where he has to substantiate why there have been no services for Machakos people,” Muthama stated.

Muthama made the revelations after a section of his supporters noted his conspicuous absence at Mutua’s unveiling in Tala, Machakos County yesterday. The rally was presided over by Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.