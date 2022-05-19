Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – A few days after endorsing the UDA presidential ticket, Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has made an about-turn over his decision and has declared that he will not mention the name of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua in his campaigns.

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto nominated the Mathira MP as his preferred running mate despite protests from Mount Kenya MPs.

Reports indicate that Ngunjiri was among the MPs who proposed the name of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure.

Upon the nomination of Rigathi, Ngunjiri was among the first leaders to congratulate the duo amidst mixed reactions from UDA supporters.

However, the MP is said to have told his close friends that he will only campaign for DP Ruto but will do everything possible to dissociate himself with Rigathi Gachagua.

His decision is said to have been informed by the backlash he received from his supporters who believe the choice of Rigathi is not convincing to the masses.

“Many of his supporters and mostly people in Nakuru do not want anything to do with Rigathi and seem they have warned him not to mention him anywhere,” a source said.

It is believed that the majority of Mount Kenya MPs are yet to fully embrace Rigathi’s nomination.

The weekend long negotiations leading to the nomination of Rigathi were reportedly heated with some MPs warning the DP that he risks losing more votes if he doesn’t pick a running mate of national value.

The situation has been complicated after the rival Azimio La Umoja camp settled on Narc-Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, as its preferred running mate.

Mr Kimani Ngujiri is also believed to have raised issues regarding Gachagua’s graft record which he says could taint the Kenya Kwanza campaigns