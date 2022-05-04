Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that he will not participate in the Azimio-One Kenya coalition’s running mate vetting process.

This is after the Raila Odinga-led coalition formed a seven-member team to assist it in selecting a suitable running mate.

Kalonzo, who spoke with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, said attending the interview will be demeaning because he should be an obvious choice for the position.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo said.

The interviews will begin today, May 4th, and end on May 10th, after which Odinga will announce the winner to the public.

The members of the panel include Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed is the panel’s secretary.

