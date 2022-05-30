Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has expressed confidence that he will defeat Raila Odinga of Azimio very early in the morning come August.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza alliance economic forum, Ruto said no one will interfere with his victory, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta and his so-called Deep State.

“Kwa hivyo hawa watu Hakuna kitu watafanya, there’s nothing they will do. Si tuliwashinda Msambweni, Juja a Kiambaa na hawakufanya chochote. Hii tutawashinda asubuhi na mapema na hakuna kitu watafanya,” Ruto said.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer dismissed the existence of a Deep State, adding he is not the kind of a person whose election can be stolen.

“Ati wako na kitu inaitwa system ndio watatumia kushinda uchaguzi. Si walishindwa kuniondoa kama makamu wa rais. Mkiniona hivi, nakaa mtu wa kuibiwa kura.Hiyo ni ndoto ya mchana haiwezekani. Wataiba kura ya nani? Ruto added.

This comes even as Ruto and his allies are afraid that their victory could be stolen following the recent remarks by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

They accused Mucheru of planning to interfere with the August polls to the advantage of Raila Odinga.

DP Ruto’s party alleged that Mucheru could use his technology docket to influence the outcome of the August 9th General Elections.

“Of concern to us is the critical role the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology plays in supervising and overseeing the Communication Authority of Kenya,” UDA said in a letter to IEBC.

