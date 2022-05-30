Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has weighed in on the death of prominent Nairobi businessman, Jacob Juma, who died in 2015.

Juma, who was a critic of the Jubilee Party administration was sprayed with bullets along Ngong road on his way to his home in Karen.

The death of Jacob Juma was never investigated and Raila, who spoke in Nasiada, Bumula constituency on Sunday, vowed to arrest and prosecute those who killed the businessman.

Raila said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had disappointed the family of the businessman since nobody has been arrested in connection with his murder..

The former Prime Minister further said before Juma died, he had told him that some senior government officials were planning to assassinate him.

“Before Juma died he told me there was a plot to kill him but he said he would die for the truth, Juma knows there are those who wanted him killed,”

“I was among the first people to arrive when Juma was shot just minutes ago. I saw a car being shot at,” Raila said.

Deputy President William Ruto is among the top government officials who were linked to the death of Jacob Juma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST