Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Mel B has revealed that she wasn’t wearing panties while receiving her MBE.

The Spice Girls star was honoured with the medal at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 4, for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

In 2018, she became a patron of the charity Women’s Aid, after she was allegedly the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her former partner Stephen Belafonte.

In 2021, she starred in a harrowing film portraying a domestic violence victim who fought to leave her abusive partner.

The 46-year-old wore a red dress which was designed by her bandmate and friend Victoria Beckham to receive the MBE from Prince William.

After the ceremony, she confessed to The Sun that she was “stark, b****ck naked” underneath the outfit.

She added: “Victoria asked me, ‘Will you wear nipple covers?’ I said, ‘Why bother?'”

She revealed that Prince William refused to pin the MBE on her chest and called a woman to do it.

She said: “When it came to the part where Prince William had to pin the MBE on, he asked for a female official to do it. I didn’t think I had that much cleavage on show!”

Recalling her brief conversation with the future king, Mel said: “William told me, ‘I’m so delighted that it’s me giving you this’.

“And he asked, ‘Will you get the Spice Girls back together?’.

“I told him I was having dinner with Victoria that evening and he said, ‘Oh good, I’ll work on David then’.”