Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Embattled Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has refused to confirm or deny the allegations that police officers raided his mansion and confiscated a CDF car that he has donated to Deputy President William Ruto’s campaigns.

According to Barasa, he was not aware of the raid as he was away from his homestead.

He was yet to receive any communication from the alleged raid but confirmed that he used a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) car in his capacity as a government official.

Barasa added that he owns several cars including those gifted to him by his friends for the campaign period.

“I do not know what happened. I am not at home and I have not been contacted yet. I am waiting for them to reach out to me.”

“I have so many cars. Some are donated by friends and are scheduled to be unveiled on May 29 when the official campaign period begins. I will wait and see what they will tell me but I even use the CDF vehicle on a daily basis,” he remarked.

He also refuted claims that he branded the vehicle with his photo and Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA colours.

Barasa, who has since gone underground, is accused of changing the number plate of a CDF car and branding it with UDA colours for campaigns.

According to Kimilili sub-county police boss, senior superintendent of police, Mwita Maroa, the vehicle was impounded at the home in Nasianda village.

The raid was conducted by the Government Check Unit officers from Nairobi in association with Serious Crimes personnel and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Nairobi and Kimilili.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.