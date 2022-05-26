Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Kanye West has revealed that he has not touched cash in 4 years.
The Donda rapper made the startling revelation at the Balenciaga SS23 show.
He was meeting with fans at the event when a woman approached him with a challenge and wads of cash in her hands.
Kanye responded:
“I ain’t, no, I ain’t touched cash in like four years.”
Watch the video below.
