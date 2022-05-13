Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa has taken a swipe at ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, for allowing themselves to be fooled by Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after Ruto gave the Mulembe duo an impossible task of delivering 70% of Western votes to his basket or else they get nothing from his government.

Speaking on Friday in Nairobi during the unveiling of their Governor Candidates running mates, Wamalwa said the two leaders have been duped.

He said the deliverables set for them are unachievable adding that it is tantamount to being shortchanged.

“As a lawyer, Musalia Mudavadi and Wetangula have been duped. They’ve been given 30% offer of government with one hand, yet it has been taken with the other hand,” Wamalwa, who also doubles up as Devolution CS, said.

“It is impossible for Weta and Mudavadi to deliver 70%. Hapa tunadanganyana.

In 2013, Musalia garnered 400,000 votes, how can he garner 70% now?” he posed.

In their power-sharing agreement, Ruto told Mudavadi and Wetangula to deliver 70% of the Luhya votes to Kenya Kwanza to earn the Prime Cabinet Secretary slot and Speaker of the National Assembly respectively, failure to which they will walk away empty-handed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.