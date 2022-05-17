Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Rada, who is engaged to Ghanian-born comedian Michael Blackson, has explained why she allows him have one side chic a month.

Last year, when Michael proposed to Rada and she accepted, he announced that though he’s getting married to her, she has allowed him to have one side chic a month.

Addressing this in a new interview, Rada said she decided to do that because she’s been in other relationships in the past and they get boring after a while. So she decided to let Michael have side chics, one at a time, to bring “excitement” into their relationship.

When Michael was asked if he will allow Rada have a side dude too, he said he won’t.

He said he doesn’t want another “penis” in the relationship but Rada can have a sexual encounter with a fellow woman.

Watch the interview below.