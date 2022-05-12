Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – American actor, Ezra Miller has claimed they film themself getting assaulted for art.

Bodycam footage of the 29-year-old actor from an incident in which they got arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii in March this year has emerged and has been obtained by TMZ.

In the video, Miller who identifies as non-binary and uses they/ them pronouns, told an officer that they “film themselves getting assaulted for NFT crypto art”.

The Flash star was heard saying;

“I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.

“What’s your name? What’s your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!” they scream repeatedly before their arrest.

“Don’t touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!”

Miller then looked shocked after learning that they’re being cuffed for disorderly conduct. Miller said;

“I’m being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted.

“You understand that, right?

“The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.”

Miller is also seen using their amendment rights in front of the officers. They added;

“I claim my ninth amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation.

“Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of. I claim my fourth amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law.”

The actor also alleged in the footage that their genitals were touched by one of the officers. They said;

“Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don’t do that. I’m transgender, non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man!”

According to the police statement at the time of Miller’s arrest, they “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts”. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

In April, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for the second time and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.