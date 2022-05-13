Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has said he has no intention of serving as a speaker in the next government.

Speaking on Friday, Muturi said he has served for 10 years as a speaker and the time has come to hand over the mantle to other qualified Kenyans.

“I have said that having done two terms, I wouldn’t want to continue any longer. I feel it is fair to allow other Kenyans to take the mantle,” he said.

Muturi, while at a parliamentary reporters’ retreat, also revealed plans to extend the calendar of Parliament for at least one week.

He said this would be to enable a consonance in the adjournments of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

“It doesn’t make sense that the House which considers over 95 percent of national legislation goes home earlier,” Muturi said.

