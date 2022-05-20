Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, May 20, 2022 – A woman has expressed surprise at seeing dogs in a zoo.
The zoogoer questioned why dogs are in the zoo and wondered if they are a different species.
“I don’t see why a dog should be in the zoo,” she wrote.
She added that animals in a zoo should be rare.
She also pointed out that the zoo has no lions, yet it has dogs behind cages.
“I don’t understand,” she concluded.
See the video below.
