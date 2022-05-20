Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate, Martha Karua, took Raila Odinga’s campaigns in Tharaka Nithi County, the home of Senator Kithure Kindiki who was shortchanged by Deputy President William Ruto in the running mate race.

Addressing a charged crowd that attempted to shout her down, Karua dared Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to face her instead of sending youths to disrupt her rallies.

The NARC Kenya leader, nicknamed ‘Iron Lady’ because of her stances, urged the Kenya Kwanza political camp to emulate how Azimio la Umoja is carrying out their campaigns.

According to Karua, if Ruto is a man enough as he claims, he should face her one on one instead of contracting youths to go and disrupt the Azimio rallies.

“Kama uko na pesa badala ya kutuma vijana, wewe ingia, kuja unipokonye kipaza sauti. Sisi watu wa Azimio hatuwezi tumana kazi ambayo hatufanyi. Siwezi kutuma ukachafue kama ni kuchafua nichafue nikuonyeshe vile watu wanachafua (If you have money instead of sending young people, you come in and get my microphone. We the people of Azimio cannot afford to do what we do not do.

“I cannot send youths to come and disrupt your rallies… If you want to disrupt my rallies try and I will show you how I am good at that)” Karua said amid cheer.

She further warned the young people not to be misused by a few oligarchs in order to achieve their personal political gains in the build-up to the August 9, General Election.

She urged unemployed youths to be patient, saying their plight would be resolved by the Azimio la Umoja government as soon as it take over the reins of government from the Jubilee government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.