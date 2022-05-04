Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished suggestions he told fans “I’m not finished” after helping his club defeat Brentford on Monday night, April 2.

Ronaldo scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season during Man United’s 3-0 home win against Brentford by sending home a 61st-minute penalty.

United are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification, and it has been suggested that Ronaldo will seek a move in the summer transfer window because he wouldn’t want to miss out on Champions league football.

But after the final whistle on Monday it seemed like Ronaldo was signifying he planned to stay at the club beyond this season.

When walking off the pitch in his final home game for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to send a message to the camera 👀pic.twitter.com/8zW02vGYgw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2022

After the game, Ronaldo joined the rest of his team-mates in a lap of honour to mark the Red Devils’ final home fixture of the 2021-22 campaign.

As he was walking, Ronaldo, 37 could be seen talking into the camera at one stage.

A fan account on Instagram claimed that he said “I’m not finished” in a hint that he will see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

But Ronaldo shut the rumour down, replying on the comment page; “I didn’t say that.”

Ronaldo joined United from Juve last summer, and has since netted 24 goals across all competitions for the club. However, he has been linked with a number of top clubs, including Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.