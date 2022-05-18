Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – Nick Cannon has revealed that he has met with a consultant to discuss getting a vasectomy after welcoming 8 children with 5 women.

The 41-year-old told this to E! News’ Daily Pop.

He said: “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose. So, I’m not out here looking.”

He continued: “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Cannon is currently expecting a baby with girlfriend Brie Tiesi.

He is already a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

He also had a son named Zen with ex Alyssa Scott but the child died at 5 months from brain cancer last December.