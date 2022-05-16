Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 May 2022 – A man who caught his wife cheating decided to do the unthinkable, just to teach her a lesson.

According to reports on social media, he took a photo of his wife having sex with her mpango kando in a lodging and framed the photo.

He then hung the embarrassing photo in their living room.

He vowed to divorce his wife if she pulls down the framed photo.

This should be a lesson to married women who cheat on their husbands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.