Monday, May 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has received a huge boost after Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi vowed to campaign for him in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the August 9th election.

For months, Kiraitu, who has been claiming that he is in Azimio La Umoja Movement, has been cagey on supporting Raila Odinga, but on Monday, he made it clear that he is in the Raila Odinga-led coalition to stay and will campaign for him ruthlessly.

“Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi will now hit the road to campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” Devolution Empowerment Party secretary-general stated.

The party also stated that Kiraitu cannot support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid because that will be like betraying the second liberation heroes led by Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua.

Karua is Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

