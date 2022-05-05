Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has received a huge boost in his bid to deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August after the Kenya African Nation Union (KANU) party endorsed him for the top seat.

In a letter to Azimio–One Kenya Alliance running mate’s selection panel, the Gideon Moi-led party urged the selection panel to consider it appropriate to nominate Kalonzo Musyoka as Raila’s running mate.

“The Kenya National Africa Union hereby proposes and submits the name of Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka as its preferred candidate for the position of deputy president in the forthcoming general election” part of the letter reads

Several Wiper party leaders from the Ukambani region have pushed Raila Odinga to quickly name Kalonzo Musyoka his running mate because of his experience and reputation as one of the longest-serving politicians.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close men want Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua to be named as Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Here is the letter of KANU proposing Kalonzo to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.