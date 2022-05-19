Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will not campaign for him ahead of the August 9th poll.

According to Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, Uhuru will not go to the ground to campaign for Raila Odinga because he has already done his job of ensuring Jakom is the next President of Kenya.

“Uhuru has set the ball rolling. Everything is in place, but the President will not be on the ground to campaign. His absence during the unveiling of Raila’s running mate does not speak to issues in Azimio, but was calculated to have the aspirant run his campaign,” Murathe said.

Impeccable State House sources also say Uhuru will instead concentrate on his legacy since he is retiring in less than 90 days.

“He wants to complete his legacy and he will not be in the ground to campaign for any presidential candidate,” said a State House source who requested anonymity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST