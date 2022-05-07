Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – The race for ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s running mate is slowly taking shape ahead of the May 16 deadline.

This is after Raila released a list of shortlisted candidates from whom he will pick a suitable running mate.

Raila, through his presidential secretariat team, listed eight possible candidates to deputize the former prime minister after receiving 20 applications.

According to the statement issued yesterday, 13 applications were not considered as they had not been submitted by the constituent political parties of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition.

The eight who have been listed include;

1. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka – Wiper Party

2. Sabina Chege – Jubilee Party

3. Martha Wangari Karua – NARC Kenya

4. Peter Kenneth – Jubilee Party

5. Gideon Kipsiele Moi – KANU

6. Ali Hassan Joho – ODM

7. Stephen Kipkiyeny Tarus – National Liberal Party

8. Charity Kaluki Ngilu – NARC

The committee also apologized after erroneously omitting the name of Charity Ngilu who was among the first individuals to be nominated by her political party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.