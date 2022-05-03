Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has finally revealed the name of the person that Deputy President William Ruto has allegedly settled on as his running mate come August 9th General Election.

This comes even as the May 16th deadline for all the presidential candidates to pick their running mates is fast approaching.

Taking to his social media pages, Kuria hinted that Ruto has picked the current National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as his running mate.

According to Kuria, the matter is so decided and settled.

“It is so decided,” Kuria said.

This comes days after Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja allegedly settled on Lee Kinyanjui as their best shot for the second position.

This was revealed by Mutahi Ngunyi, who said that Martha Karua is playing hard to get and thus the coalition has settled on the Nakuru county governor who has a good track record.

Kuria’s revelation is likely to unsettle many who were thinking that Ruto could settle on either Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua or his Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro as his deputy come August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.