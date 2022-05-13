Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A random Luo man has begun a revolution in Nyanza, urging Luos not to risk their lives while pushing for the ODM leader Raila Odinga to be the president.

According to the man whose identity is still unknown, many Luos die every election cycle trying to push Baba to the presidency as has been witnessed in the last four General Election.

“Why is it that we people from the Nyanza region have been programmed by our patron Raila Odinga that every election cycle we must fight every presidential candidate opposed to Raila’s presidency?” he posed.

He said so many Luos died in the 2007/08 Post Election Violence (PEV) after Raila protested the Electoral Commission of Kenya results that declared late President Mwai Kibaki as the president-elect.

A similar trend was witnessed in the 2013 and 2017 General Elections after the former Prime Minister lost to Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In 2007, so many Luos died. In 2013, Raila was contesting against President Uhuru Kenyatta, how many Luos did we lose as a result of that election because Raila was insisting that he must be president? In 2017, how many people do we know were killed because Raila Odinga’s presidential ambition supersedes the lives of Luos who believes in him,” he said.

The Luo man further warned Kenyans about the dangers of voting for Raila, saying he will never serve the interests of the common Mwananchi but of the few Mt Kenya billionaires including the Head of State.

“We must vote for change, peace, and development. We must vote for the face of Kenya. If you elect a president appointed by Uhuru Kenyatta, that president will never serve your interests. He will serve the interests that suit Uhuru Kenyatta and not you common voters,” he said.

