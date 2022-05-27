Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – A member of county assembly aspirant from Meru county, is behind bars for obtaining over Sh350,000 fraudulently, from Mpesa agents.

Benson Thuranira Kathiai, who is the mastermind of a notorious gang of fraudsters based in Nakuru known as Confirm, is our guest until May, 30th when he will answer fraud charges at the Nakuru Law courts.

Thuranira who is vying for the Muthara ward seat was arrested by detectives, following numerous complaints from Mpesa agents who had lost money to his machinations.

In Nakuru, the thug obtained Sh100,000 from two Mpesa agents before he obtained a further Sh135,000 in Shauri Moyo, Sh60,000 in Busia and Sh120,000 in Meru before he was finally arrested.

Detectives based in Nakuru are appealing to other Mpesa agents who may have been defrauded by Thuranira and co. to come forward and file their reports.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.