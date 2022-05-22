Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 May 2022– A little-known Kenyan lady has become an internet sensation after she posted a video saying that she is looking for a sperm donor.

The beautiful lady identified as Peculiar Pish on Instagram is willing to pay Ksh 80,000 to the sperm donor and asked anyone interested to slide into her DM.

Pish has listed new demands and flaunted her Mpesa balance to prove she is loaded.

The age limit for the sperm donor is between 35 years to 55 years and the height should be above 5’9.

If the donor comes from far, she will cater for his transport.

Her Mpesa balance is more than Ksh 100,000.

See her photos.

