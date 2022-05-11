Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Hilary Duff bore it all for a magazine just one year after giving birth.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, who welcomed a baby girl in March 2021, stripped completely for Women’s Health magazine as she opened up about embracing her body.

Hilary, 34, had one knee bent and one arm across her breasts to protect her modesty.

Hilary, who is also mum to a 10-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter, said: “I’m proud of my body.

“I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.

“I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”