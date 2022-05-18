Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Payton Gendron, the young man responsible for killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store had hateful messages on the gun he used in the attack.

On Saturday afternoon, May 14, Payton drove more than three hours from his hometown of Conklin in New York State, to the Tops Friendly Market in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, near Niagara Falls. Dressed in combat gear, a helmet, and wearing a camera, he carried a semi-automatic weapon, engraved with the number “14”, used in supremacist circles as shorthand for the fourteen-word maxim “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

According to Buffalo News, the 18-year-old parked his parents’ car, and at around 2:30 p.m. on the warm spring day, he began shooting near the parking lot, killing three before entering the store and live-streaming the mass shooting on Twitch. The supermarket’s security guard, Aaron Salter, a 55-year-old retired police officer, returned fire multiple times, but Payton Gendron wore a bulletproof vest and killed the guard first.

Payton Gendron shot a total of ten people dead, including six store employees, and injured three others. Eleven of the victims were Black, according to Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia. The killer then exited the store. Two police officers were there, yelling at him to drop his gun. They did not fire. He complied and the police arrested him.

The suspect was subsequently charged with murder and placed in jail without bail. He has pleaded not guilty. As New York State has abolished the death penalty, he faces life imprisonment. Authorities have ordered a psychiatric examination as the country reels from the shock of the racist killing.

It has now been revealed that the black Bushmaster XM-15 assault rifle had racist language — “N****” on its’ barrel, “Here’s your reparations,” “Dylan Roof,” “John Earnest” and “SYGAOWN.”

“SYGAOWN” is an acronym for “Stop Your Genocide Against Our White Nations.” As you probably know, Dylan Roof is the man who killed 9 black worshipers at a South Carolina Church. Earnest killed one woman and shot 3 others in 2019 at a synagogue in San Diego.

He also wrote a manifesto that laid out specific plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the “great replacement” theory, the false idea that a cabal is attempting to replace white Americans with nonwhite people through immigration, and interracial marriage, and, eventually, violence.

The manifesto, which appears to have been written by 18-year-old Payton Gendron, included a shared birth date and biographical details with the suspect in custody. The PDF was originally posted to Google Docs at 8:55 p.m. Thursday, two days before the shooting, according to file data accessed by NBC News.