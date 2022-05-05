Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





In an interesting turn of events, we received numerous reports from locals at Kiangua location, Meru County of a lion hiding in a hedge.

KWS Meru team swiftly rushed to the scene in a bid to mitigate a possible Human-Wildlife Conflict case.

On arrival, KWS rangers were astonished to find out that the ‘alleged lion’ was a lion-printed carrier bag.

Despite this being a false alarm, we laud the public for raising an alarm to mitigate a possible conflict.

Kindly call our hotline/Toll-Free number 0800 597 000 for assistance and reporting of any wildlife emergency.

We also urge the residents of Meru to Zuru Meru National Park and enjoy the magnificent wildlife the park has to offer such as Lions, the endangered Grevy’s Zebra and many more.

