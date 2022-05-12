Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Thursday, May 12, 2022 – The recent defections from Azimio have been attributed to the secrecy of the coalition’s agreement.

While ditching Raila Odinga’s Azimio to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap Party accused Azimio leaders of keeping the agreement secret.

Mutua argued that the agreement was foreign to a majority of parties that appended their signatures during the coalition’s establishment that was overseen by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

The same sentiments were echoed by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his PAA party.

But why keep the agreement secret to partner members?

According to the hidden agreement, which Uhuru and Raila don’t want people to see, other affiliate parties in the Azimio are literally nothing.

Article 23 of the agreement on Transitional Provisions vests the decision-making powers to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Despite the agreement establishing a Coalition Council and the National Coalition Executive Committee as well as the National Secretariat, it stipulates that both Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga must agree on the basics such as the constitution of the Council members.

The Article further states that until the Coalition Council holds its inaugural meeting, all the decisions of the coalition will be undertaken by the National Delegates Conferences (NDCs) of both Jubilee Party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“Until the convening of the first meeting of the Coalition Council, its functions shall be deemed to have been done by the resolutions of the constituent National Delegates Conferences provided that the inaugural members of the Coalition Council shall, at the execution of this deed of agreement, be agreed upon by the Party Leaders of Jubilee Party and the Orange Democratic Movement,” reads Article 23 of the agreement establishing the coalition.

According to Article 11 of the Azimio agreement on the Organization of the Government, member parties agree to form a coalition government governed by four principles.

The agreement, however, does not expressly explain how exactly affiliate parties will share positions such as cabinet posts, principal secretaries and ambassadorial jobs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST