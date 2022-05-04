Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled his full list of candidates set to contest for various parliamentary seats in the Kenya Kwanza coalition in Nairobi.

This comes after he unveiled Senator Johnson Sakaja, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga to fly the Kenya Kwanza flag as governor, senator, and Woman Representative respectively.

However, women leaders have protested Ruto’s lineup for Nairobi MP seats since he chose only men to face Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja candidates for the coveted seats.

Here is the full list of Nairobi MPs’ seats lineup for Kenya Kwanza:

Westlands – Nelson Havi

Dagoretti North – Chapia Bukachi

Dagoretti South – John Kiarie (KJ)

Lang’ata – Nixon Korir

Kibra – McDonald Mariga

Roysambu – Augustine Mwafrika

Kasarani – John Njoroge Chege

Ruaraka – Boaz Chelugut

Embakasi South – Albanus Kalumba

Embakasi North – David Gakuya

Embakasi East – Francis Muriithi

Embakasi Central – Mejja Donk

Embakasi West – George Theuri

Makadara – Anthony Waithaka

Kamukunji – Rabow Hassan

Starehe – Simon Mbugua

Mathare – Billian Ojiwa

The Kenyan DAILY POST.