Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled his full list of candidates set to contest for various parliamentary seats in the Kenya Kwanza coalition in Nairobi.
This comes after he unveiled Senator Johnson Sakaja, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga to fly the Kenya Kwanza flag as governor, senator, and Woman Representative respectively.
However, women leaders have protested Ruto’s lineup for Nairobi MP seats since he chose only men to face Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja candidates for the coveted seats.
Here is the full list of Nairobi MPs’ seats lineup for Kenya Kwanza:
- Westlands – Nelson Havi
- Dagoretti North – Chapia Bukachi
- Dagoretti South – John Kiarie (KJ)
- Lang’ata – Nixon Korir
- Kibra – McDonald Mariga
- Roysambu – Augustine Mwafrika
- Kasarani – John Njoroge Chege
- Ruaraka – Boaz Chelugut
- Embakasi South – Albanus Kalumba
- Embakasi North – David Gakuya
- Embakasi East – Francis Muriithi
- Embakasi Central – Mejja Donk
- Embakasi West – George Theuri
- Makadara – Anthony Waithaka
- Kamukunji – Rabow Hassan
- Starehe – Simon Mbugua
- Mathare – Billian Ojiwa
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
