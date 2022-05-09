Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has officially made good his threats after he ditched Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja for DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Addressing the press, Mutua claimed that five other parties would be leaving the coalition due to zoning and dishonesty in the Azimio coalition.

“We (Maendeleo Chap Chap) are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto.

“I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” the Machakos Governor stated.

While announcing his exit from Azimio, Governor Mutua had a message for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Governor thanked the Head of State for supporting his political career through the years.

“I wish to thank with utmost respect President Uhuru Kenyatta who will always be my friend for his support all these years. Rais wetu, hii ni siasa.

“I want to recognize my friendship and service to our country by ODM leader Raila Odinga for the transformation he has initiated so far,” Mutua stated.

Maendeleo Chap Chap led by Governor Mutua will now support William Ruto’s presidential bid in the upcoming general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.