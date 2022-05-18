Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has issued a message to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who exited Azimio–One Kenya Alliance on Monday.

Speaking in Murang’a on Tuesday, Sabina urged Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, to reconsider his decision to dump Azimio because he will regret it badly when the alliance forms the government in August.

Sabina said Kalonzo should have taken more time to examine the situation before abruptly abandoning the coalition.

Kalonzo quit the alliance after Raila Odinga appointed Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua as his running mate.

Sabina said Raila Odinga chose Karua because she was more qualified than Kalonzo and scored higher points during the Azimio’s running mate interviews.

Sabina further noted that the position of a Chief Cabinet Secretary, which Kalonzo Musyoka is being offered in Azimio is a good deal that the Wiper party should not ignore.

