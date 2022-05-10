Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 5, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has sent a message to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he attended the interview for Azimio’s running mate’s position on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kalonzo had told Kenyans that he will not participate in the interviews terming the exercise as demeaning.

However, on Tuesday at 10 am, Kalonzo met the selection panel and was interviewed for the position of Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

Speaking to journalists after the interview, Kalonzo said he did so to prevent the coalition from giving him a shoddy reason for not picking him as Raila’s deputy.

Reacting after Kalonzo attended the interview, Moses Kuria urged the former Vice President to hurry up and join Kenya Kwanza because he is being played in Azimio.

“Pole sana my friend Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. Maisha iko hivyo. Umechezwa. Wamesema ufanye unvyotaka ni soko huru. Now grab this historic moment. Run! My brother Run! Kenya Kwanza is ready for you” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

Kenya Kwanza is an alliance associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.