Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – It appears Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is not interested in picking Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

This is after he told Deputy President William Ruto to pick Kalonzo as his running mate.

Raila’s spokesman Prof Makau Mutua, told Ruto to stop whining and choose the Wiper leader as his running mate.

This comes a few hours after the United Democratic Alliance leader weighed in on the running mate issue that is rattling the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

According to Ruto, subjecting Kalonzo Musyoka to an interview is an Impunity and out of order.

He noted that the Wiper leader deserves some respect and subjecting him to an interview is a show of deceit.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating interview is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa.” Ruto said.

But in a rejoinder, Mutua advised the second in command to pick the wiper leader as his running mate is he so cares about him.

“My advice to William Ruto, please pick Kalonzo Musyoka as your running mate if you care so much for him. Your hypocrisy is rich. Leave Azimio matters to us.

“Stop poking your nose where it doesn’t belong, and is unwanted. Our process is inclusive/participatory. Yours is OPAQUE,” Makau Mutua wrote.

Already, the process to pick Raila’s running mate has begun in earnest with leaders expected to face the panel.

