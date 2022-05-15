Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Governor Amason Kingi has hit out at Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga days after ditching the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

During his campaigns in Kilifi County, Raila accused Kingi and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa of betraying him by joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp even after helping them to become who they are today.

The former prime minister urged residents in Kilifi to kick him out with his party in the August election.

“In 2013, I took him across the county and he was elected as governor for two terms. I made him minister in different ministries but he has betrayed me. Please pay him by kicking him and his party out of this region,” said Raila

In a rejoinder, Governor Kingi, who is the leader of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), said that it was Odinga who betrayed the Coast people.

The Kilifi governor noted that it was time for ODM to allow young leadership in the party.

“Odinga you betrayed us and we are waiting for you on August 9 to teach you a lesson. It was not a favor for me to be a minister in the grand coalition government but it was because we earned it by voting for you.

“We know you (Odinga) have sacrificed a lot for the country’s political space but the time has come for you to hand over the baton or we take it by force. The new kids on the block are taking over,” Kingi stated.

Raila and his Azimio brigade have been campaigning in the Coast region last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.