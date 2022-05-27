Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome shocked the entire nation yesterday during the 19th National Prayer Breakfast meeting which was held at Safari Park Hotel.

This is after she made a strange confession that took many by surprise.

Koome confessed to Kenyans that in one way or another, they have errored in making decisions that have led to setting free criminals in society.

She also agreed that there have been delays in the administration of cases and adjudicating cases, something she said they are sorry about.

In consequence, she asked for forgiveness from the people of Kenya and said they look forward to God’s help in doing better going forward.

“We in the Judiciary stood in the threshold to seek forgiveness and offered confessions because we have not been able to meet the expectations of Kenyans as far as justice is concerned.”

“We confess that we have delayed justice, we confessed that we have let murderers and other criminals go scot-free and all our shortcomings and invited God to walk with us,” Koome confessed as President Uhuru Kenyatta watched in disbelief.

The event was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua.

Ruto also seized the opportunity to apologize to Uhuru and Kenyans for failing them in one way or another.

