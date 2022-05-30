Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – With President Uhuru Kenyatta taking a back seat from Azimio candidate Raila Odinga’s campaigns, details have emerged on what might have informed the decision to back out from Raila’s campaigns, especially in Mt. Kenya.

Speaking during a political debate, Amani National Congress party Director of Political Affairs Kennedy Omullo Junior said the intelligence briefing from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) informed Uhuru decision to refuse to accompany Raila in Mt. Kenya.

While explaining why and how his Kenya Kwanza’s Alliance presidential flag bearer William Ruto is poised for victory, Omullo presented a report he claimed had been created by the country’s NIS.

The alleged NIS report put Ruto ahead in most counties, and in the final tally, he garnered 59% while Raila had 39%.

He noted that it was on the basis of this briefing by Intelligence agencies that the president decided to disengage from Raila’s campaign – fearing outright rejection in his backyard and embarrassment arising from supporting a potential loser.

Just this past week, Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe said President Uhuru Kenyatta will not campaign for the Raila-Karua ticket in the Mount Kenya region.

“You don’t expect him to hit the ground running that is why now you find it is Martha and Raila. They are both on the ticket.

“Uhuru is not on the ticket. He will be going home in the next 80 days and he has to oversee a peaceful transition and peaceful election. He has stepped into his shoe of being the President and Commander-in-Chief,” Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.