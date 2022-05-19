Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – A police officer was caught on camera crying out for help as a driver zoomed off with her in his car.

The uniformed woman had entered the man’s car ‘without his consent’ and the driver zoomed off with her.

When she realises the driver won’t stop, she panics and tries to wrestle with him for control of the car.

When that doesn’t work, she begins screaming out of the window for help.

