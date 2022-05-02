Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 02 May 2022 – A woman claiming to be an in-law of Deputy President William Ruto is desperately begging for help from well-wishers to raise money for her daughter’s treatment.

The distressed woman reached out to blogger Robert Alai and revealed that her ailing daughter has a spine problem that has drained her financially.

Her sister is married to DP Ruto’s brother David Samoei Ruto and despite Ruto’s family having huge financial muscles, they have abandoned her.

She claims that her sister, who is married to Ruto’s brother, is using her connection to hold her from selling a piece of land she inherited from her parents to treat her child.

This is what she wrote to Alai, seeking help from wellwishers.

Below are photos of her ailing daughter.

