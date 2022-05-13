Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – A concerned Kenyan has shared a video of needy parents sleeping in the cold while waiting to be given bursaries by Roysambu Member of Parliament Ndirangu Waihenya.

Some of the parents reportedly went to the venue where the bursaries were being issued as early as 10 am and by 11 pm, they had not been sorted.

The needy parents, some elderly, were forced to sleep on the pavements, hoping that they will get the bursaries to cater to their children’s education.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.