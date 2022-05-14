Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 May 2022 – The son of Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok has been laid to rest.

The late Memusi died after he allegedly shot himself using his father’s gun at their home in Kajiado County.

The burial had been postponed after DCI asked for more time to carry out investigations.

Detectives investigating the death also ordered a second post-mortem to be conducted to clear a number of emerging issues.

Emotional photos shared on social media showed Sankok, his wife, and his daughter breaking into tears as Memusi was being laid to rest.

Friends were seen trying to console Sankok, who was overcome with grief during the burial ceremony.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.