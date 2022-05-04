Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – As investigations into the death of Nominated MP David Sankok’s son continues, his high school principal has also given his two cents on the weighty matter, recalling a conversation he had with Sankok before his son committed suicide.

The 15-year-old boy shot himself in the head and died on the spot on Monday after an altercation with his father Sankok.

Kericho High School principal, Daniel Chelule, stated that Sankok called him a week ago after the school reopened, requesting his son to be allowed to report later than the others.

Sankok was said to have contacted the school on Wednesday, April 27, and informed the institution that his son would not resume studies on the reopening date.

“After he (Sankok’s son) failed to report to the school on Tuesday last week, his father called the next day to inform us his son wasn’t keen on reporting back to the school.”

“The MP requested 7 days to resolve the matter,” Chelule detailed but did not divulge whether Sankok spoke on the complication or his dispute resolution mechanism.

The headteacher joined politicians, family and friends in mourning the teenager, adding that his death was regrettable.

Sankok, his family and employees at his home were questioned by detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his fourth-born son’s demise.

Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba detailed that the boy reportedly shot himself using his father’s shotgun after he was ordered to report to school.

The two were said to have differed over going back to school after having discussed the issue in private.

